Rafael dos Anjos Believes Makhachev Is “Totally Different” From Khabib

UFC lightweight Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t recognize any similarity between Dagestani teammates Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dos Anjos, who is a former UFC Lightweight Champion, hasn’t been in action since a split decision victory over Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 last November. The Brazilian had been originally scheduled to face Makhachev at the event but an injury forced the Russian to withdraw. Almost a year later, the pair have reignited their rivalry and look set to finally meet inside the Octagon.

Makhachev has fought twice in 2021 so far. A third-round arm-triangle choke win against Drew Dober secured the 29-year-old his first UFC main event last month. At UFC Vegas 31, Makhachev submitted Thiago Moisés, and in doing so, extended his winning streak to eight and jumped into the lightweight top five.

While many have compared Makhachev with his mentor, teammate, and friend Khabib, his upcoming opponent believes there is a clear difference between the two Russian stars.

During an interview with Combate’s Evy Rodrigues, dos Anjos said that while Makhachev is certainly a skilled fighter, “The Eagle” differs completely, particularly when it comes to stamina.

“I think they are totally different fighters. I think his camp (AKA) is betting the chips that he will be the new champion. Islam is a talented guy, but I think Khabib is different. This I say listening to people who trained with the two of them, know both of them, and trained with me too. What I was told is that Islam is more technical than Khabib, he has more technique, but he doesn’t have much gas.” (BJPENN.com)

Further explaining why the pair aren’t as similar as many believe, dos Anjos, who was defeated by Khabib back in 2014, suggested the former dominant champion could achieve more inside the Octagon than Makhachev can.

“He (Makhachev) keeps saving himself and gives that blow, gets in the position he wants, and keeps holding on. Khabib, on the other hand, achieves more, has more desire, and more gas. Just looking at it, I can already see it. Khabib is a guy who gives more rhythm to the fight, pulls more, doesn’t tie so much. It’s a guy who plays forward. Islam is more technical but plays not to expose itself too much.”

After scheduled clashes at UFC 254 and UFC Vegas 14 fell through, dos Anjos and Makhachev are set for a third attempt at a collision in October. The two ranked lightweights are expected to meet at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

The wait for their fight has certainly allowed more animosity to grow between the pair. The Brazilian recently responded to being called a “grandpa” by the Dagestani by suggesting his manager Ali Abdelaziz runs his Twitter account.

With Makhachev looking to move closer to a title shot, and dos Anjos hoping to show he can still compete with the best, the stakes for this one are high.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 267? Rafael dos Anjos or Islam Makhachev?