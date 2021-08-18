Rampage Jackson Reveals He’s Set To Box Shannon Briggs, Followed By MMA Fight

Rampage Jackson will be making a return to combat sports.

Jackson has not fought since December of 2019 where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko. Many were critical of the shape Jackson showed up in and the way he fought. Since then, he was released by the promotion but now revealed he is in talks to box Shannon Briggs on December 4. They will then have an MMA fight after, but that has not been signed.

“It’s going to be a boxing match and then he says he wants to wait six months later [to do MMA],” Jackson said on MMAFighting’s MMA Hour (via MMAMania). “I’m telling him that’s too long. We gotta wait two or three months and then do an MMA fight.

“We’re trying to set up the fight for Dec. 4,” Jackson continued. “I signed the paperwork and stuff like that. I think he’s waiting on one of his promotors. I’m going to let them promote the boxing match because boxing is different than MMA, right? I don’t know how to promote no boxing match. We’re just waiting on a couple of people, but we have the contracts and stuff drawn up.”

Rampage Jackson said he has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) for the fight to happen, although no official contracts have been signed. No venue have been picked, but some have already reached out according to Jackson.

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV

“We have a couple of venues hitting us up. We’re just weighing out our options. We’re also are trying to do a 24/7. A little reality show. I need to show the world that I’m serious and that I’m training hard. That I’m back in shape,” Jackson explained. “I have a meeting tomorrow with some people who want to give us a reality show. I’m going, to be honest. This guy, for him to be that ugly and that old, he’s very f—king entertaining. He’s fun as hell. This guy is like the boxing version of me, except I’m not as old and ugly as he is.”

Jackson has never fought in boxing but does have a 38-14 MMA record and is the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He holds notable wins over Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, and Wanderlei Silva among others.

Shannon Briggs, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since May of 2016 and he’s 60-6-1 and one No Contest. He’s the former lineal heavyweight champ and the WBO heavyweight champ and holds notable wins over George Foreman, Rob Calloway, and Michael Marrone.

Would you watch Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs?