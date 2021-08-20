Rampage Puts Aside Fandom To Ask McGregor: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is a fan of Conor McGregor, but he questions some of the “Notorious” one’s antics.

McGregor has been a polarizing figure for years. He’s easily the biggest star in MMA but some are wondering if the bloom is off the rose. McGregor has had just one win following his Nov. 2016 TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. He’s also been heavily criticized for attacking a fighter bus back in 2018, attacking a bar patron, and targeting Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie.

During an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, Jackson told Ariel Helwani that he feels McGregor hasn’t exactly painted himself in the best light.

“Yeah, I don’t agree with everything Conor says, but I think he’s great for the sport. But at the end of the day, he’s an entertainer, so I don’ take anything he says like offensive or anything like that. In my book, Conor can do and say whatever he want in interview in stuff, but sometimes he gets in trouble outside of fighting and stuff like that. He does a lot of stuff that kinda makes himself look bad. I never met the guy and stuff like that, but I’m a fan of Conor McGregor for what he’s done for the sport.

“I just wish he would chill out on beating up old men and shit like that. That ain’t right. I need to slap some sense into Conor McGregor for that shit. Don’t be beating up no old motherfucker. What’s wrong with you?”

McGregor will be out of action for a while after suffering a broken tibia. He suffered the injury at the conclusion of the first round in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Despite losing to Poirier a second time, UFC President Dana White believes a fourth bout between the two “makes sense” given the way the trilogy fight ended.

As for “Rampage,” he’s gearing up for one last run in combat sports. It starts with former boxing heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs. Jackson claims a bout is set between the two. He says the two are looking to have one boxing match and one MMA bout.