Report: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura Set For UFC 267

It appears heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura are on a collision course.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that Volkov vs. Tybura is on tap for UFC 267. The event will be held on Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Volkov is looking to rebound after his unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane. He remains in the top five UFC heavyweight rankings. As for Tybura, he’s on a five-fight winning streak. During this stretch, he’s beaten Walt Harris, Greg Hardy, Ben Rothwell, Maxim Grishin, and Sergey Spivak.

As mentioned, Blachowicz vs. Teixeira will serve as UFC 267’s main event. Blachowicz captured the 205-pound gold back in September 2020 when he stopped Dominick Reyes. He followed that up with a successful title defense against UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz handed Adesanya his first pro MMA loss.

As for Teixeira, he has been enjoying a surge late in his career. He is riding a five-fight winning streak. Along the way, he’s beaten Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, and Karl Roberson.

Take a look at the updated card for UFC 267.