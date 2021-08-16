Report: Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast On Tap For UFC 266

It looks like Dan Hooker has a date and a dance partner for his return.

BJPenn.com reports that Hooker will meet Nasrat Haqparast on Sept. 25. Hooker vs Haqparast will be a part of the UFC 266 card inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The report notes that contracts have been sent to both men.

Hooker hasn’t been in action since January. He welcomed Michael Chandler to the UFC in a lightweight tilt. Chandler scored a first-round TKO victory. It was Hooker’s second straight loss. His last win was back in Feb. 2020.

As for Haqparast, he’s won his last two fights. In his most recent outing, Haqparast defeated Rafa García via unanimous decision. In the bout prior, he bested Alexander Muñoz via unanimous decision.

UFC 266 is scheduled to feature two title bouts. Alexander Volkanovski will put the UFC Featherweight Championship on the line against Brian Ortega. Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will meet Lauren Murphy. Plus, Nick Diaz returns to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch.

Here’s an updated look at the UFC 266 card.

UFC 266 Card