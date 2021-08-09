Report: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov Set For UFC 268

It appears UFC 268 will be getting a middleweight clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Nassourdine Imavov.

Shahbazyan vs. Imavov has been reported by La Sueur. The bout is expected to take place on November 6 at UFC 268. It has been reported that UFC 268 could take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City but the location and venue have not been made official.

Shahbazyan is the 11th-ranked UFC middleweight. Imavov is fresh off a second-round TKO victory over Ian Heinisch. A win over Shahbazyan would earn him a spot in the official 185-pound rankings.

In his last outing, Shahbazyan suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jack Hermansson. It was his second loss in a row. Shahbazyan had been coming off the first loss of his pro MMA career when he was stopped by Derek Brunson via third-round TKO.

As for Imavov, he has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. The lone loss during that span was against Phil Hawes via majority decision.

UFC 268 is expected to be headlined by a welterweight title rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. A lightweight scrap between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is also on deck for the event. Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland will also take place at UFC 268.