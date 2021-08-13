Report: Yoel Romero Meets Phil Davis In Bellator Debut On Sept. 18

After failing pre-fight medicals for his initial Bellator debut, former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero will fight Phil Davis on September 18.

At 44-years of age, “The Soldier Of God” continues to defy Father Time and has the chance to assert himself at the top of the Bellator ladder once he is finally locked in the cage again. News of the pairing was first revealed by MMA reporter Ariel Helwani on Substack that indeed the light heavyweight showdown has the green light and will take place in San Jose, California.

“See You Soon…Boi”

Once the news percolated about the signing of Romero, fans immediately salivated at the idea of the Cuban juggernaut mixing it up with Bellator talent. In fact, Romero was set to compete in the first round of Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament against Anthony Johnson. While the bout was cemented for May, in the end, Bellator staff and officials pulled Romero from the fight due to medical concerns.

Following a seven-year run in the UFC, Romero moved on to Bellator last December. The Cuban has yet to have his first fight under the new lights, but it seems the mere idea of him competing with Bellator talent has kept him in the headlines.

Prior to his move to Bellator, Romero dropped back-to-back losses, albeit against the elite of the elite in the UFC. Despite chalking up losses to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former title challenger Paulo Costa, most believe Romero’s speed and power are still his most potent weapons.

Between his signature pink shorts and shatter-proof composure, Phil Davis is the epitome of consistency. No matter the promotion, “Mr. Wonderful” brings a pace at light heavyweight that few are accustomed to dealing with. And after losing to Vadim Nemkov in the Grand Prix title fight, the agony of defeat is still fresh in the mind of Davis. However, with a big name like “Rumble” in front of him, the threat of danger should make for an exciting showdown on Sept. 18.

Do you think Yoel Romero will be successful in his Bellator debut against Phil Davis?