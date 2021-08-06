Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem In The Works For Glory Kickboxing

A massive kickboxing match between Glory Heavyweight Champion Rico Verhoeven and Alistair Overeem is being discussed.

GiveMeSport is reporting that the matchup is in the works. No bout agreements have been signed but the hope is that a deal can be made for a fight before the close of 2021. No location has been confirmed but Arnhem in the Netherlands is a possibility.

Overeem turned some heads when it was announced that he is returning to the world of kickboxing. “The Reem” was released from his UFC contract after suffering a second-round TKO loss at the hands of Alexander Volkov back in February.

Verhoeven has been dominant in the heavyweight division for seven years. He’s held the Glory Heavyweight Title since June 2014. He’s riding a 13-fight winning streak and has had nine successful title defenses. Along the way, he even won the Glory 77 heavyweight tournament.

Overeem vs Verhoeven would be “The Reem’s” first kickboxing match since December 2010. He stopped Peter Aerts via first-round TKO to win the K-1 World Grand Prix. Overeem is 10-4 as a kickboxer, while Verhoeven is 58-10.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on a potential showdown between Alistair Overeem and Rico Verhoeven.