Rob Font Absolved Of Wrongdoing From UFC Vegas 27 Drug Test

UFC bantamweight Rob Font will not be punished for an in-competition urine sample.

Back in May, Font went one-on-one with former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt. Font turned in a one-sided performance, defeating Garbrandt via unanimous decision. After the fight, Font got a bit of a scare when he was told that there was an adverse result in his drug test.

Font tested positive for 4-chloropenoxyacetic acid, which is on USADA’s banned list. After all products ingested ahead of the fight were documented, USADA determined that Font’s positive test was not his fault (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Based on the foregoing (evidence), USADA is satisfied that product(s) you were using (prior to your sample collection) which contained chlorphenesin as an ingredient was the cause of your positive test. Therefore, because USADA has concluded that your positive test was caused by a non-prohibited substance, the matter will be closed out as no violation.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission recently conducted a hearing and was in agreement with USADA’s conclusion. This means the result of Font’s victory over Garbrandt will go unchanged.

Rob Font is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon, and current Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis. Font is the number four-ranked UFC bantamweight.