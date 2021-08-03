Sean O’Malley Gets A Tattoo Of Sean O’Malley

The Tattoo Adventures of “Suga” Sean O’Malley have continued with the rising bantamweight star opting to get a tattoo of himself.

One look at Sean O’Malley and you can immediately see just how much the 26-year-old loves the ink. Clearly a subscriber of the “never enough” philosophy when it comes to getting tatted, O’Malley has once again got another notable tattoo. This time, instead of getting branded with an advert of rapper Tekashi69, he has now branded himself…with himself.

O’Malley has begun to mimic basketball movements during and after fights, in part as a tribute to his hometown Phoenix Suns. You can catch a real-live image of O’Malley’s shooting form below.

The tattoo prior to this (that we know of) wasn’t well-received by everyone. UFC middleweight and UFC Vegas 33 headliner Sean Strickland was completely baffled at O’Malley’s decision to get a tribute tattoo of 6ix9ine and had no problem voicing his revulsion at O’Malley’s decision. There is no word yet on if Strickland approves of this latest artwork on O’Malley’s body.

When he’s not getting offbeat tattoos, Sean O’Malley is actually fighting…and typically quite well. Most recently, O’Malley put on a striking clinic against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 last month.

“Suga” Sean is currently unranked and unbooked but is keeping his time occupied by continuing to add to his body art collection.

What do you think? Is this tattoo a swish or a brick? Let us know in the comments section!