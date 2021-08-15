Sean O’Malley: “I Have To Fight José Aldo Someday”

Sean O’Malley wants to fight José Aldo someday.

The Brazilian legend turned in one for the ages as he produced a vintage Aldo performance last weekend at UFC 265 as he defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision.

One person who was impressed with Aldo’s spectacular win was none other than fellow bantamweight O’Malley and gave praise to how exceptional he looked on the weekend.

“Dude, Aldo looked so good,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “What a legend. He looked fast, he looked really fast.”

O’Malley made it no secret that he wishes to fight the former UFC featherweight champion someday before his career ends.

“… I have to fight him someday; I have to fight Aldo.”

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

The 26-year-old is coming off a record-breaking win in which he landed 230 out of 318 significant strikes attempted against Kris Moutinho, which was the most all-time for a three-round fight in the UFC’s bantamweight division. O’Malley was eight significant strikes short of breaking the all-time record across all weight divisions, a record which Nate Diaz holds against Donald Cerrone, where the Stockton native landed 238 out of 362 significant strikes at UFC 141 back in 2011.

After bursting onto the UFC scene through Dana White‘s Contender Series, O’Malley has caught the attention of the world with his flamboyant style inside and outside the Octagon. His exciting style of spinning kicks, punching power, and highlight-reel knockouts have made him a must-watch for fans of the sport.

Despite all the fame and success that has come upon the 26-year old, it seems that O’Malley still has so much to show in his career. Many people forget that he is still unranked in the bantamweight division and has not yet faced the best of the best. The sky is the limit for O’Malley, and it will be interesting to see what he will go on to accomplish in the sport of MMA when it’s all said and done.

Many in the MMA community believe O’Malley is the next big thing and could reach the popularity height of perhaps Conor McGregor. No one has been able to reach that level of fame, but if anyone has a good chance, it might just be O’Malley.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Sean O’Malley and José Aldo in the future?