Sean O’Malley Prefers Jones vs. Miocic Over Ngannou vs. Gane

If Sean O’Malley had his way, then Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic would be announced immediately.

The status of Jones hasn’t exactly been made clear. UFC President Dana White says he isn’t focused on “Bones” until 2021 comes to a close. “Bones” hasn’t been shy in expressing his gripes with the UFC over pay. Jones has also been taking some time to bulk up for a move up to heavyweight.

While White has insisted in the past that he wants to see Jones face Miocic, it’s an idea that team “Bones” isn’t on board with. Head coach Mike Winkeljohn told Submission Radio the following (via Middle Easy).

“From the outside looking in, I would think that wouldn’t excite Jon. I think Jon wants the big one. He wants to get the big one, he wants the big challenge, and right now Stipe’s not there. Stipe is awesome, don’t get me wrong, but Jon wants the biggest challenge out there. That’s how Jon Jones thinks.”

During a recent edition of his BrO’Malley Show, O’Malley questioned why Jones doesn’t view Miocic as an enticing option for his heavyweight debut (h/t Middle Easy).

“How does Jon Jones not think Stipe Miocic is not the biggest challenge?…Why not fight [Stipe Miocic]? Who knows what the real issue is behind all of it…Jon Jones is getting a wee bit older and it’s like okay, you only have so long to fight…I’d be way more excited for that fight than Francis vs Gane.”

Francis Ngannou is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He isn’t likely to meet Jones next as we have ourselves a new interim titleholder. Ciryl Gane stopped Derrick Lewis via third-round TKO to lay claim to the interim gold. This leads to Ngannou and Gane being on a collision course, freeing Jones and Miocic.

Does the idea of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic appeal to you?