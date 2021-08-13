Sean O’Malley Reveals Fighter Who Warned Him In The DMs

Sean O’Malley may have made an enemy in fellow UFC fighter Bobby Green despite being two weight classes apart.

On a recent episode of The TimboSugarShow podcast, surging bantamweight O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch reviewed the recent UFC 265 card this past weekend. Whilst reviewing the fight of the night between Rafael Fiziev and Green, O’Malley revealed that the latter had messaged him in the past suggesting that Green may not like him all that much.

“I don’t think Bobby Green likes me,” said O’Malley. “He messaged me and he said he’s coming for me.”

The 26-year-old went on to explain why he believes Green does not like him due to an online interaction where Green insinuated that O’Malley was being given easy fights to which the Montana native responded by taking a jab at the number of social media followers Green has.

“I think initially, he commentated on the UFC that they were giving me easy fights,” said O’Malley. “He was talking s*** and I commented: “Get fifty thousand followers.” And then he messaged me and said I’m coming for you… He’s lucky he didn’t see me in six or he would have slapped us or something. So, that’s cool. Like dude, why can’t we be friends.”

It is highly unlikely that these two fighters would ever face off against each other since O’Malley is a bantamweight whereas Green is a lightweight which makes all the animosity slightly strange. However, in the fight game, you never know how things may turn out.

For instance, no one could’ve thought back in 2015 when Conor McGregor and José Aldo were set to fight that they could be three weight classes apart at one point. McGregor has fought at welterweight multiple times during his career whilst Aldo is now one of the top bantamweights in the world right now. So maybe a bout between Sean O’Malley and “Mean” Bobby Green isn’t so far-fetched.

What do you make of the beef between Sean O’Malley and Bobby Green?