Sean O’Malley Won’t Call Out Cody Garbrandt If He Loses Again

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to paint himself as a “bully” with continued callouts of Cody Gabrandt.

Garbrandt has seen better days inside the Octagon. “No Love” has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. It’s a far cry from when he was an undefeated UFC Bantamweight Champion. Garbrandt has earned just one victory in almost four years.

He’s hoping to turn his misfortune around with a move down to flyweight. He will meet Kai-Kara France on a UFC Fight Night card in December.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, O’Malley said that he doesn’t plan to keep pestering Garbrandt for a fight if he continues his skid (h/t Middle Easy).

“If he loses again, I can’t keep calling him out. At that point, I’ll feel like a bully.”

As far as whether or not he thinks Garbrandt will be released from the UFC if he loses to France, O’Malley had the following to say.

“No, I don’t think he gets cut. Because he won his last fight before that. It’s not good, but I still think he’s a draw.”

Garbrandt has made it clear that he’d like to settle some business with O’Malley. Here’s what “No Love” said on his Instagram account.

“Don’t worry Suga I’ll be back after I grab this strap, maybe you’ll be in the top 15 by then??”

O’Malley is currently unranked in the bantamweight division. While he has called out many names, he feels Rob Font is the most likely option for him. Rob Font is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Garbrandt and is the number four-ranked UFC bantamweight. The UFC has other ideas, however, and is eying a fight between O’Malley and Frankie Edgar for UFC 268.