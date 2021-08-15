Sean Strickland Claims Not To Know Who Chris Weidman Is

Sean Strickland has claimed that he doesn’t have any idea who Chris Weidman is.

Strickland has been rising in the UFC’s middleweight division. He recently cracked the top 10 UFC middleweight rankings after defeating Uriah Hall via unanimous decision and is now riding a five-fight winning streak.

During the UFC Vegas 33 post-fight press conference, Strickland said he noticed Hall was feeling the effects of his kicks being checked. He likened it to when Hall caused Weidman’s leg to break off a checked leg kick.

The only issue is, Strickland doesn’t exactly know who Weidman is.

“I checked it. I checked a couple of them. I think it stung a little bit. He was getting flashbacks of the old champion…whatever his name is. What’s his name? [Reporter informs him of Chris Weidman’s name] Weidman, yeah, getting Weidman flashbacks. I don’t really watch UFC. I don’t mean to insult you, Weidman, and your broken leg….”

Weidman is currently recovering after undergoing a second surgery for his broken leg. As mentioned, he suffered the injury in his bout with Hall. Weidman, himself, had a bout where his opponent broke his leg off a checked kick. That opponent was none other than Anderson “The Spider” Silva, an MMA great who Sean Strickland may or may not be familiar with.

Do you think Sean Strickland legitimately doesn’t know who Chris Weidman is or was he trolling?