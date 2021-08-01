Sean Strickland Reveals Secret Behind Left Jab: Porn & Masturbation

Following his impressive win over Uriah Hall, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has spoken to the merits of daily masturbation, crediting the practice for his powerful left jab.

Strickland threw plenty of stinging jabs—and then some—at Hall to earn a unanimous decision victory at UFC Vegas 33 on Saturday. The #11-ranked middleweight constantly stalked his former training partner, throwing bombs that had Hall rocked multiple times during the fight.

Strickland is now riding a five-fight win streak, four of which have come since October last year. Between then and 2015, the 30-year-old had been fighting as a welterweight.

For Hall, the loss ended his four-fight win streak and perhaps, at the age of 37, his chances of making a run for the title.

PHOTO: MMA MANIA

Sean Strickland Advises Fans To Engage In Regular Self-Gratification

At the UFC Vegas 33 post-fight press conference, it quickly became evident that if you place a microphone in front of Sean Strickland, he’s going to say what he thinks—no matter what it is.

To the assembled press, and fans at home, “Tarzan” spoke enthusiastically to the merits of daily masturbation, encouraging them to engage in the practice.

“I’m a man in the UFC. That’s everyone’s problem. Here’s the thing, guys. I’m gonna give you some advice. You guys gotta jerk off. Like, I don’t know if you’re having sex on the regular, but you gotta jerk off once or twice a day, man. If you don’t use it, you lose it. So I mean, to me, my porn addiction and jerking off, it’s nothing I want. I’m just trying to stay fuckin’ angry and stay sharp, you know? [FLEXES LEFT BICEP] I’m also left-handed, so that’s why my jab’s so good,” said Strickland.

Watch Sean Strickland’s full interview at the post-fight press conference: