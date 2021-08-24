Steveson Takes Different Tone In Comparing WWE/UFC Negotiations

Gable Steveson has discussed the difference between negotiations with the WWE and the UFC whilst still plotting what his next move will be.

Arguably the most highly anticipated prospect in combat sports, Gable Steveson showed interest in a potential move into the sport of MMA after winning a gold medal for the USA in men’s 125KG freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deliberating on what his next move may be, there were talks of a potential signing with the UFC and a possible meeting with UFC President Dana White. However, it seems those talks did not happen, as the 21-year-old may even be swayed to join the WWE.

In a recent interview on the MMA Hour, Steveson talked of the difference between negotiations with the WWE and the UFC. The Olympic gold medallist praised the WWE on how welcoming they were to his potential arrival.

“They always welcome me with open arms,” said Steveson. “Triple H, he welcomes me very well. To me Vince, that was a warm welcome. So the WWE community and that organization always welcomes me with open arms, red-carpet treatment, which is how it should be.”

Plans To Meet With Dana White Fell Through

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Steveson went on to say how his planned meeting with the UFC in Vegas did not happen but mentioned that White can reach out to him anytime.

“The meeting did not happen,” Steveson said. “I got to Vegas and I was on go the whole day, so I had no time to reach out or nothing. He’s got my number. He can reach out.”

When asked whether he felt as though White was not being active enough in trying to recruit him, Steveson expressed that he was patient enough to wait before sending a message to the UFC president.

“He not coming at me like that, so like I said, I’ll wait my turn,” said Steveson. “Dana, you have my phone number. You got my Instagram. I don’t run to people. I do my job, I wrestle, I win championships, I put on for the university, I put on for the USA. No need for me to run anywhere.”

Do you think Gable Steveson will join the UFC or WWE?