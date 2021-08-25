Stipe Miocic To Meet With Dana White After Interim UFC Title Snub

Stipe Miocic wishes he was contacted by UFC before the promotion booked an interim heavyweight title fight.

The UFC ended up booking an interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis. The title fight headlined UFC 265 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Gane ended up defeating Lewis in the third round via TKO. He’s now primed for a showdown with main champion Francis Ngannou.

Speaking to reporters at Revolution Fight and Fitness, Miocic said that he’s bothered that the UFC didn’t contact him about potentially fighting for the interim gold (h/t ESPN).

“It does bother me because I just wish they would have at least came to me. Even if I wasn’t able do it, I would have just loved to be given the opportunity. I think I deserved it. But I’m not gonna b*tch and moan about it.”

Miocic said that he’ll be meeting with UFC President Dana White to discuss what’s next for him.

“I just have to sit down and have a conversation with him. And everything will fall into place.”

White recently told reporters that he doesn’t know if Miocic will be getting a UFC Heavyweight Title shot against the winner of Ngannou vs. Gane.

“I don’t know. The beautiful thing about this division right now is we have this fight tonight, now, Francis vs. Ciryl, and you got Jon Jones out there in 2022, and you got Stipe out there still, too. So it means there’s a lot of fun coming up over the next year, year and a half.”