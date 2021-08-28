Stipe Miocic To Serve As The ‘Dana White’ Of Paul-Woodley Weigh-ins

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic will be in place to ensure Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley don’t get physical at the weigh-ins.

Paul and Woodley will collide this Sunday night (Aug. 29). This will be an eight-round pro boxing match in the cruiserweight division. The matchup will be held inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul will have the hometown advantage.

Miocic has revealed to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he’ll be getting between Paul and Woodley in a Dana White-esque role for the weigh-ins.

“Worst guy to get chosen. I’m actually pretty excited about that when they asked me to do it. I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ It would be fun to do and someone’s got to make sure that no one does anything frisky.”

Things have gotten testy between Paul and Woodley. During the pre-fight press conference, members of Paul’s team and Woodley’s family got into a heated argument.

Miocic has been making headlines due to being at odds with the UFC. Miocic has said he wishes the promotion would’ve contacted him for an interim UFC Heavyweight Title shot even if he wouldn’t have been able to take it. He also feels he’s been snubbed of a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion plans to meet with Dana White to discuss what’s next soon.

