Strawweight Says Coach Kicked Her Out Of Gym After Impregnating Her

An ex-UFC strawweight has made quite the claim about her exit from a gym.

Viviane Pereira used to train at the Dragon Kombat camp in Fortaleza, Brazil. Pereira got off to a red hot start in her pro MMA career with a perfect record of 12-0. She won her first two fights under the UFC banner.

Following losses to Tatiana Suarez and Xiaonan Yan, Pereira parted ways from the UFC. While the ex-UFC fighter rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Alesha Zappitella, Pereira had to deal with quite the situation.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Viviane Pereira claimed that the head coach of Dragon Kombat, Marcos Batista, kicked her out of the gym when she told him he was the father of her baby.

“I didn’t expect this pregnancy. When I told [Batista] I was pregnant, he said right off the bat he didn’t want it and blocked us from everything, kicked me out of the team. He’s still avoiding judicial intimations, not showing up in court. It’s quite complicated. He never helped me or the baby.

“I thought [motherhood] would go differently because I was with the father of the baby since I was 15,” she continued. “I began training with him when I was around 12, and we started dating when I was 15, and everything was fine, but then all of a sudden he changed completely. We spent almost 12 years together.”

MMAFighting reached out to Batista, who declined to comment. Pereira has since joined Astra Fight Team and is looking to return in 2022.