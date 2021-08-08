Strickland Adds RVCA To The List Of Places Rockhold Is Under Threat

There’s now one less place for former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to shop in peace according to Sean Strickland.

Two years ago, former UFC lightweight title challenger Anthony Smith made it perfectly clear that Luke Rockhold was not safe at his local Walmart. To be precise, he informed the public that his contempt for Rockhold ran so deep that he’d be willing to fight him in aisle five of the retail market. It’s safe to assume that all of the other aisles are fair game as well, thus putting Rockhold on notice whenever stepping foot into the establishment.

Now, after catching wind of some of Rockhold’s recent remarks about him, Sean Strickland has revoked Rockhold’s privilege to shop at the California-based clothing company RVCA.

In a recent interview, Rockhold ripped Strickland comments made on the microphone, including Strickland saying that he could have been selling meth in a prison trailer if not for the UFC.

The two are currently scheduled to fight at UFC 268 in November, thus granting Strickland the opportunity to express his grievances at that point in time, face to face. However, the fellow Californian might not want to wait that long (h/t MMA Fighting).

“All these things might be true, but I’ll tell you one thing. Me and you might never fight. I don’t care about fighting in the cage for ego reasons. I like to get paid at something I enjoy,” Strickland began in a selfie video. But I’ll tell you f*cking one thing. You just can’t live in a radius of me and run your f*cking mouth and not expect for me to hit you in the face.

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“We don’t need to fight. That’s fine. But I’m going to run into you at RVCA. I’m going to see you in the parking lot, and I’m going to walk up to you and smack you in the f*cking face. And you seem like the kind of p*ssy that runs his f*cking mouth and gets hit and then calls the cops. But you’re such a smug, cocky motherf*cker … I would probably take a misdemeanor charge just to smack you and watch your f*cking head bounce off the ground. So again, we don’t gotta fight. But don’t run your f*cking mouth, because I’m going to see you again, and I’m going to smack you in the f*cking face.”

Some of Strickland’s rhetoric might suggest that at the time of making these comments, the fight between him and Rockhold had not yet been finalized. Or perhaps this wildman of the UFC doesn’t care and would rather the fight be broadcast on YouTube in the men’s department of RVCA instead.