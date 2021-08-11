Sean Strickland Predicts Winner of Cannonier vs. “Lazy F**k” Gastelum

Sean Strickland isn’t too impressed by Kelvin Gastelum, but he knows he has all the skills in the world.

Gastelum has struggled as of late and is just 1-4 in his last five. However, he still remains in the top-10 of the middleweight division and is set to headline UFC Vegas 34 on August 21 against Jared Cannonier. It’s an intriguing matchup but for Strickland, he believes Cannonier can make it a bad night for Gastelum if the TUF winner hasn’t improved his cardio.

“Kelvin is such a lazy f*ck. To have somebody with so much potential but to be just such a lazy motherf*cker…,” Strickland said to James Lynch about Cannonier vs. Gastelum (via BJPENN). “It depends. If Kelvin is not being a little f*cking bitch and he’s training hard and he’s hitting the gym, he’s working, if he’s not going wandering over f*cking Brazil making friends, then Kelvin has a legitimate shot (at beating Cannonier). But if Kelvin is being a lazy f*ck and going all over the world taking pictures of people, then he’s gonna have a bad night.”

Kelvin Gastelum is coming off a dominant decision loss to Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Vegas 24 in a fight he took on short notice. Prior to that, he beat Ian Heinisch by decision are dropping three straight fights to Jack Hermansson by submission, Darren Till and Israel Adesanya.

Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is also coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker. He suffered a decision loss to UFC 254 last October, and since then has needed two surgeries for his broken arm. Cannonier was supposed to fight Paulo Costa but the Brazilian pulled out and Gastelum stepped up on short notice.

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s prediction for Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum?