The Countdown to UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Officially Begins

The countdown is on for UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane.
This Saturday, UFC 265 will take place from the Houston Toyota Center live on pay-per-view. The headliner will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane fighting it out for the interim heavyweight championship, with the winner guaranteed to face undisputed champion Francis Ngannou later this year.
Derrick Lewis will be bringing a four-fight winning streak with him into the event, with the last two being KOs, while Ciryl Gane will carry an undefeated record into the Octagon when he meets The Black Beast.
In addition to the main event, the co-main will feature the legendary José Aldo in action against Pedro Munhoz in an all-Brazilian affair that has big-time fireworks written all over it. Additionally, top-10 welterweights Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque will butt heads as well.
Over the weekend, the UFC released its official UFC 265 Countdown video, which you can find at the bottom of this article. But first, let’s take a look at the full lineup for the event this Saturday along with the start times.
UFC 265 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM EST)
Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane
José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres
Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong
UFC 265 Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 PM EST)
Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green
Drako Rodriguez vs. Vince Morales
Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman
Jessica Penne vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
UFC 265 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 PM EST)
Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne
Anderson Dos Santos vs. Miles Johns
Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Leonardo
Jamey Simmons vs. Johnny Munoz
You can check out the full UFC 265 countdown video below!