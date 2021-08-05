The Pulse of MMA: Fans React To A String Of Big Fight Announcements

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.

(via Zuffa LLC)

There was a quartet of big fight announcements within the past 24 hours, including this middleweight main event set for October 23! Here is how fans reacted to the news of this muscle-bound showdown!

The best fight they could’ve have booked for either guy — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) August 3, 2021

Winner gets his cheeks clapped by Izzy — Brian Jones (@aicweb35) August 3, 2021

If Paulo Costa loses to Marvin Vettori, I bet he deadass blame on it alcohol for his loss. https://t.co/32WhEZrXRM — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) August 4, 2021

Costa's striking only works when his opponents concede to getting backed up.



Look at how clueless Costa looked when Hall was landing the jab and when Adesanya refused to back up.



Vettori is a tank with a granite chin and good cardio. He's going to win easily. — Teddy 🏴 🇺🇸 (@TeddyATX) August 3, 2021

I cant tell if I more excited for the trash talk between usman vs Covington or costa vs vettori — Sean O'Malley's Jockstrap (@sean_jockstrap) August 3, 2021

Vettori will beat Costa and Iv never been so confident pic.twitter.com/5zikraIER0 — 🥊🍻A_A🍻🥊 (@Azeem_MMA) August 3, 2021

Yes this is the one I been waiting for. Paulo will destroy this pretender Marvin. It will be like a freight train hitting a bus. — iComeAtNecks (@AtNecks) August 3, 2021

another week later , "Gastellum Officially replace Costa at UFC 268 for the main event vs Vettori".🤪 https://t.co/j4ZmvkgfgH — Kentrick Carswell A (@Kentrick_Crswll) August 3, 2021

Bro Vettori only has 2 wins by knockout 😭



Costa was literally undefeated till the Izzy fight and Has 11 knockouts 💯 — 69Meterpeter 🐭 (@SkitzLegend) August 3, 2021

Israel Adesanye’s baby momma and side chick about to fight 😂😂 — Manaks Wa Economic Freedom🇿🇦 (@ManamelaKmm) August 3, 2021

Cody Garbrandt, Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cody “No Love” Garbrandt will be debuting at flyweight against Kai Kara-France on December 11. Here’s how the pulse of MMA reacted to Garbradnt’s move down and his selected opponent:

Interesting to see Garbrandt move down. I think against Kara France is great considering he’s moving up the rankings so let’s see what he’s made of #UFC — 10 Round Diaz (@PFP_Ent) August 4, 2021

Such an unfortunate restriction on Kai Kara France leading into his fight with Cody Garbrandt.



He can’t win by finish because if he does, weight cut excuses will be brought up for Cody. And winning by early finish? Completely unacceptable and will invalidate his win entirely. — LAMO (@myopinionisseen) August 3, 2021

Not sure how Cody looks on the scale for this one. This may not go as expected. — MMArabble (@MMArabble) August 3, 2021

Awesome fight!!!!!!

Curious to see if Cody can regain some form against the surging Kara-France

No doubt a title eliminator at 125 #UFC #UFC265 #Garbrandt https://t.co/nvH5FnBApj — Harry (@ThoughtsOctagon) August 3, 2021

Can’t believe Cody took this fight. I know he hasn’t won much lately but he’s still a huge name. — All Gas No Brake 😤 (@ElijahMooreSzn) August 3, 2021

Excellent…can't wait for him to be slept in that weight class too! — Simon Zecchetto (@SZecchetto) August 3, 2021

I like it and like that he doesn’t get a automatic title shot. — manon Fiorot future champ (@RreiderC) August 3, 2021

Cody on fight week pic.twitter.com/qK1qNHQhBn — Geo 🌎 (@Geo_Stormm) August 3, 2021

Islam Makhachev asked for it, and on October 30, he will get it when he faces Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267! Here’s how fans reacted to this major lightweight scrap coming together!

I really like both of them. Two warriors who don't duck anybody — 2 Eyed Bisping (@mikal_bippin) August 3, 2021

Basically everyone Rafael Dos Anjos faced in the UFC at the time he fought them was either equal to him, highly touted or an established name. Incredible to look back at. Now it's Islam Makhachev. #RDA #MMA #UFC267 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) August 4, 2021

RDA all day



Time to put this fake Khabib away — Áddson Oliveira (@Stek02) August 3, 2021

Glad they made Makhachev vs Dos Anjos good fight and massive for Islam if he wins — ab (@ab_thfc) August 3, 2021

They steady doing RDA dirty with wrestling matchups — X’íll (@YourUglyForThat) August 3, 2021

RDA has a solid shot at beating Makhachev, I think. Probably won't pick him, but Islam will likely give him space to work if Dos Anjos insists on taking it from him. At that point, he's simply a deeper, more damaging striker at every range. The clinch is interesting too — Davey Grant UltraMegaFan (@714155Stan) August 3, 2021

betting my house on makhachev — Temo Gogidze (@GogidzeTemo) August 3, 2021

It will be Makhachev's "Khabib RDA" moment — 🅵🅾🅽🅸 💎 (@stargazer109) August 3, 2021

fun fact: islam makahcehv is the only fighter in top 15 who was never underdog in his career . — RussianFightR РУССКИЙ БОЕЦ 🇷🇺 (@RODINAFIGHTERS) August 3, 2021

Leaked footage of the fight pic.twitter.com/oH9c3wcAjB — . (@MMAGregor_) August 3, 2021

And last but not least on the string of fight announcements is the rebooking of Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez. Originally scheduled for July 17, this fight is now being targeted for November 13 instead. Here’s how the fans reacted to the news:

Max headlining a Fight Night is sick from a fan perspective. — FINISH HE/HIM (@newmanification) August 3, 2021

Imagine getting prime Max Holloway on Fight Nights. Doesn't even feel right to not pay to watch that greatness lol — Blessed Max (@blessed_fan) August 3, 2021

Yair gone get wrecked. pic.twitter.com/p4Mkloe3iN — Sean McLeod (@Cloudsey420) August 3, 2021

Max inside 30 seconds. — Fried (@FriedWillBarton) August 3, 2021

Poor Yair — 4est (@fomasterfunk) August 3, 2021

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in our comments sections!