The Pulse of MMA: Fans Take Sides In The McGregor/Cormier Feud

Seemingly out of nowhere, a feud has emerged between Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor. After Cormier classified some of McGregor’s recent behavior as a cry for help, McGregor began taking shots at Cormier until DC finally had enough and decided to take McGregor to task with some harsh, candid advice.

In the most recent update to this building beef, McGregor again unleashed on Cormier, this time calling into question his professionalism and his way of life as a “fat mess.” Here are some of the raw reactions from MMA fans to this story.

I honestly think asking someone if they prefer Conor or DC would be a great indicator of how evil that person is. — The DBFA (@TubsPeterson) August 13, 2021

DC would KO Conor with a fart. — Deez Nuts (@thesenutts5) August 13, 2021

😂 DC would hang Conor up by his underwear pic.twitter.com/HgUuEww610 — CheckHook (@spinkickryuken) August 12, 2021

Seeing Conor call DC a “fat drunk fuck” is kinda funny I’m not gonna lie 🤷🏽😂 — Tony Cardenas (@mixedmartialan1) August 12, 2021

This one is interesting because I can see Conor taking a big lead going through the bottle of vodka in record time but fatiguing between the first and second burger. I predict a come from behind victory for DC but it would be close. — your boi (@wilberzan) August 12, 2021

For y’all wondering… DC was the one who started making comments about Conor. All unnecessary comments from Cormier. Love you @dc_mma but stay in your lane big guy — Gonder (@noahmcgonder) August 12, 2021

Jokes about DC being morbidly obese aside, I can unfortunately see Conor and DC “fighting” each other in the WWE at some point pic.twitter.com/GLVnoNU9kb — Focused Conor 🥃 (@FocusedConor) August 12, 2021

Daniel Cormier sonned McGregor. Keep in mind DC is also a former champ champ and he retired right near the top of the rankings. Conor needs to focus on whats in front of him so he can finish on top too. It’s not too late but it almost is. — iCEBERG SiMPSON (@CamWilkitis) August 12, 2021

Let’s be honest, Conor isn’t even on the same planet as DC in terms of legacy and goat status. McGregor is just ruining his credibility every time he tweets, fights, or gets arrested. Dude needs to just stop everything — Brack 🥊 (@BrackMma) August 12, 2021

DC would throw Conor like a dolly — WuM428 (@Gr8MindSt8_4228) August 12, 2021

I say Triller goes all in and signs a mega fight between Jake Paul and Conor against DC at the same time. — Justin (@J_Lee_2) August 12, 2021

Wednesday night, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz had an exchange on social media with the two coming to a borderline informal agreement to fight. Here’s how the pulse of MMA reacted to their exchange.

Why are people talking like the Diaz Poirier fight is happening lmfao — Slick Diaz / Carlos Conduit (@octagonjones) August 13, 2021

I swear to god if Dustin Poirier fights Nate Diaz instead of Oliveira for the title next — joseph 🥴 (@JosephOverstr20) August 13, 2021

Sooo Dustin Poirier is more interested in money fight now rather than going for the title? I mean him fighting Nate Diaz would be a fight to watch but Poirier is definitely winning that one — zool 🏴 (@_Zulqarnain_) August 12, 2021

Nate Diaz is taking Dustin Poirier out. There I said it — kl (@kilonagosht) August 13, 2021

Dustin Poirier is going to beat the shit out of Nate Diaz ☹️



BUT! Just hear me out..



What if… pic.twitter.com/IyJGYItrwN — Coast-to-Coast Tim (@TimothyELewis) August 12, 2021

If Poirier fights Diaz instead of the title it’ll drastically lower my opinion of him — Brandon 🥜 (@BNutOG) August 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier is a clown if he fights anybody but Charles, especially if he fights Nate Diaz — Drew Meyer (@whoisdrewmeyer) August 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz should be two 30 minute rounds, old school MMA style. Nate is one of the baddest fighters in MMA and only loses by decision, I don’t think he’d ever lose with an hour time limit. — King Diamond Hands ✋🏻💎🤚🏻 (@KingDiam0ndHand) August 12, 2021

In some rather unexpected news Wednesday, it was reported that Anderson Silva will be facing Tito Ortiz in a boxing matchup on September 11. Let’s take a peek at the pulse of MMA for some reactions to this news.

The most unexpecting things always come randomly, but I just learned Anderson Silva is fighting Tito Ortiz in a boxing match, lol. I love & grew up watching both, but man, Anderson is going to murk him lol. — Shooto's Roots (@SurfingMoonWolf) August 12, 2021

What would happen to the MMA universe if Tito Ortiz out boxed Anderson Silva? #mma #boxing — The Doctor Is 'IN' (@TheDrIsINMusic) August 13, 2021

Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva are gonna box! Both old now but I still give the GOAT of MMA the nod. — Ryan Bittle (@RAB_Soul) August 11, 2021

And prayers for Tito — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) August 11, 2021

Thoughts are MMA athletes and champions in particular deserve a bigger piece of the multi billion dollar pie so they don't have to keep fighting well beyond their 'retirement'. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) August 11, 2021

Won't pay to watch but don't hate it. At least it's to former mma guys but don't exactly get it they retire from MMA saying they won't fight again but then they come box but maybe less dangerous and I mean that because no kicks, takedowns so potential for less damage — Omar (@_omarolivares) August 11, 2021

All we need now is Mike Tyson to fight evander holyfield in an MMA match. — Boxingnut69 (@boxingnut69) August 12, 2021

Let me guess. The winner of De LA Hoya vs Belfort takes the winner of Silva vs Ortiz. It makes sense — Jayson R. (@OnlyOneReyes) August 11, 2021

If they want to then why not? Guys who have had a whole career and can't compete at the top end any more can take other types of fights to satisfy their urge to fight (plus make some money). Experimental type fights are interesting too. — Michael Schofield (@M_J_Schofield) August 11, 2021

