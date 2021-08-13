The Pulse of MMA: Fans Take Sides In The McGregor/Cormier Feud

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!
McGregor Offers Immediate Response To “Drunk” Cormier’s Message
Seemingly out of nowhere, a feud has emerged between Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor. After Cormier classified some of McGregor’s recent behavior as a cry for help, McGregor began taking shots at Cormier until DC finally had enough and decided to take McGregor to task with some harsh, candid advice.
In the most recent update to this building beef, McGregor again unleashed on Cormier, this time calling into question his professionalism and his way of life as a “fat mess.” Here are some of the raw reactions from MMA fans to this story.
Dustin Poirier & Nate Diaz Stir The Pot For Potential UFC Showdown
Wednesday night, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz had an exchange on social media with the two coming to a borderline informal agreement to fight. Here’s how the pulse of MMA reacted to their exchange.
Anderson Silva Set To Box Tito Ortiz In Triller Event September 11
In some rather unexpected news Wednesday, it was reported that Anderson Silva will be facing Tito Ortiz in a boxing matchup on September 11. Let’s take a peek at the pulse of MMA for some reactions to this news.
