Tito Ortiz Releases First Statement Since Silva Fight Announcement

Tito Ortiz has spoken out about his upcoming boxing match with Anderson Silva.

MMAFighting initially reported that Triller is adding Silva vs. Ortiz to the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort card on Sept. 11. Triller later made it official. The action will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Silva is fresh off an upset victory over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ortiz has taken to his Instagram account to discuss what fans are in store for.

“IT’S OFFICIAL!!! September 11th at the Staples Center live on PPV. Triller ‘Battle of the Legends.’ I’ve been working extensively on my boxing over the past 10 years.

Excited to showcase my skills against one of the greatest MMA fighters, Anderson Silva, in a boxing match. I always put on a show!! I’m definitely looking for blood.”

Ortiz doesn’t have any pro boxing experience. Throughout his MMA career, Ortiz was mostly known for his wrestling and ground-and-pound. With that said, he has dropped opponents with punches in the standup.

Silva vs. Ortiz will be an eight-round cruiserweight battle. Ortiz hasn’t seen action since Dec. 2019. He submitted former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in the first round. Ortiz went on to have a brief stint as mayor pro-tem of Huntington Beach but he resigned, citing threats to his family.

Silva has opened up as a sizable betting favorite over Ortiz. He sits as a -500 favorite, while Ortiz is the +350 underdog according to SportsBetting.ag.

Do you think Tito Ortiz has a shot against Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring?