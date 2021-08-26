Tyron Woodley Believes Jake Paul Bout Will ‘Be The Biggest Pay-Per-View Of The Year’

Tyron Woodley knows his boxing match against Jake Paul will be a massive pay-per-view success.

Woodley and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing card on Sunday in Cleveland and it’s a fight that has captured the attention of the combat sports world. Since transitioning to boxing, Paul has looked phenomenal but this will be the toughest of his career so far and Woodley says that adds to the hype of the fight.

Despite the fact both men are confident they will win and do so by knockout, Woodley says most people are torn which makes it that much more intriguing.

“This will be the biggest pay-per-view of the year,” Woodley said in his media scrum (via TheMacLife). “I said it a long time ago, people thought it was funny. No other fight this year in boxing, in MMA this year has more people wondering what the f*ck is going to happen. This is that fight. I’m telling you right now, it’s war.

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“All it is war,” Woodley continued. “Anybody who has stood up for anything, it’s war on Sunday. I’m going in there for everybody. Not just MMA. Anybody who’s fought for anything. I feel like I’m the greatest.”

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see this fight trending to be a big PPV success. Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul did over one million buys and this fight was trending to break that. Part of the reason is due to the fact Paul is a mainstream star that has millions of followers on social media and the fight is also bringing in the boxing and MMA world with Woodley fighting.

Tyron Woodley enters this bout against Paul riding a four-fight losing streak in the UFC. However, he was only fighting the best of the best and in a lot of those fights, he was out grappled which won’t be the case here. He will be able to show off his hands and power as he looks to silence Paul once and for all.

Will you be buying Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Sunday?