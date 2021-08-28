Tyron Woodley: Dana White & I Made Millions Of Dollars Together

Tyron Woodley says that despite his gripes with UFC President Dana White, the two made serious bank together.

Woodley is set to step inside the boxing ring this Sunday night (Aug. 29). He’ll go one-on-one with Internet sensation Jake Paul. This will be Woodley’s first pro boxing match.

“The Chosen One” never had the strongest relationship with UFC President Dana White. Even during his run with the UFC, the two often had disagreements. White has even blasted Woodley for claiming he’s set to make the biggest payday of his career against Paul.

Speaking to the folks on Showtime’s ALL SMOKE podcast, Woodley said that he and Dana White made a slew of money together.

“Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together. Don’t get that twisted. Don’t think that I didn’t make a fortune in the UFC. But at the end of the day, God willing, it’s this time where I’m actually gonna get paid where I feel like, at this moment of my life, I’m deserving to get paid. I’m going to get paid a handsome purse. I’m gonna get paid crazy pay-per-view points because it will be the biggest pay-per-view.”

Woodley’s cruiserweight boxing match with Paul will take place inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The match will headline a Showtime PPV event.

The seeds for a showdown between Woodley and Paul were planted back in April. Woodley was with Askren when he fought Paul. “The Chosen One” went into Paul’s locker room to check for hand wraps and he got into a verbal spat with his team. Paul ended up finishing Askren via first-round TKO.