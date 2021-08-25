Tyron Woodley Gives Jake Paul A Potential Out For Tattoo Bet

Tyron Woodley has claimed that Jake Paul can get out of their proposed bet following their upcoming fight…but at a cost.

The stage is set for MMA veteran Tyron Woodley to finally settle his differences with YouTuber Jake Paul when the two collide on the Showtime pay-per-view on Sunday.

Trash talk between Woodley and Paul has been heating up, and while they both have a lot to lose if they fail to walk away victorious this weekend, Paul has decided to put more on the line, when the bet he placed was agreed upon with his opponent.

During a press conference to promote their fight, both Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul shook hands, confirming that the loser must get the winner’s name tattooed on them, a bet which Paul is taking very seriously.

(via Amanada Wescott/Showtime)

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tyron Woodley stated that he is willing to give the 24-year-old an out for their bet, explaining what he must do in replacement.

“I’ll let him negotiate. If he don’t want to get the tattoo, he’ll have to pay me a nice bag because it was his bet,” Explained Woodley. “So we can swap it for a bag. Either you get the tattoo or you give up the cash, donate it to my charity.”

No matter whether Jake does respond to the offer or not, the back-and-forth between the two athletes only makes the build-up for the fight more exciting for those who will be tuning in.

Would you take Tyron Woodley’s offer if you were Jake Paul?