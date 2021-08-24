Tyron Woodley Says He’s Producing His “Own Television Show” With ABC

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley will apparently be an executive producer for his own Television show with ABC studios.

Woodley has been expanding his career avenues since his UFC release earlier this year. The former 170-pound champ’s tenure in the promotion came to an end at UFC 260 in March. Against Vicente Luque, “The Chosen One” fell to his fourth consecutive loss after succumbing to a D’Arce choke in a hectic first round.

After a trio of dominant defeats at the hands of Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, and Gilbert Burns prior to his fight against “The Silent Assassin,” Woodley’s fall from grace from a champion in 2019 to a losing skid in 2021 saw his career on MMA’s biggest stage come to an end.

Since his departure from the UFC, Woodley has clearly been looking to develop his career in multiple areas, the latest of which is seemingly the film and television industry.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, the 39-year-old listed the accomplishments outside of the cage that separate him from every other fighter in the sport of MMA. According to Woodley, we can be expecting to see his own TV show in the near future.

“You can’t dim me no more. I’m lit. Like, I’m serious. Everything. Musically, I’m on a whole new level. I got some ignorant music, ignorant television show…my own television show: writer, producer, signed with ABC studios, written by the creators of Dave. My own. I’m gonna be actually executive producing it. Who does that? Show me another MMA fighter.”

ABC, which has created and aired shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Shark Tank, and Modern Family, is one of the most well-known broadcasting companies in the US. If Woodley has landed an executive producer role for his own show with the network, it would signal a big step into a yet another industry for “The Chosen One.”

As he mentioned, Woodley has also tried his hand at music. Despite some mocking comments from the likes of Colby Covington, the former UFC welterweight kingpin did go on to release his own rap song and music video. The single, titled ‘Money and The Love’, has just short of 500,000 views on YouTube and received fairly positive reviews.

Will there be a KO?

Will there be a tattoo?

Who has what it takes to compete in this sport?



Questions will be answered when @jakepaul faces @TWooodley 8/29 on SHO PPV.



Get #PaulWoodley 🎫 now: https://t.co/2WDXsvv1DK pic.twitter.com/SgLdmBVPWN — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 22, 2021

But before turning his attention to a television project or another go on the mic, Woodley will have his hands full this weekend in his latest combat sports appearance.

Having watched his friend and teammate Ben Askren get knocked out in the first round by YouTuber Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley will be the latest man to challenge “The Problem Child” inside the squared circle. The pair will go head-to-head in the ring on August 29 under the Showtime Boxing banner.

While the likes of Gegard Mousasi and Gilbert Burns have suggested he may struggle against Paul, Woodley has the backing of Jorge Masvidal heading into his professional boxing debut.

We’ll keep you updated on Tyron Woodley’s ventures in and away from combat sports right here on MMANews.com.