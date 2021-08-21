[ARCHIVES] Tyron Woodley To Kelvin Gastelum: ‘You’re Garbage’

Perhaps Kelvin Gastelum‘s performance tonight at UFC Vegas 34 will convince Tyron Woodley otherwise?

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 21, 2019, 4:13 PM]

Tyron Woodley has gone on quite a rant about Kelvin Gastelum.

Back in Jan. 2015, Woodley and Gastelum did battle in what was supposed to be a welterweight contest. Gastelum ended up missing weight and the bout was changed to a 180-pound catchweight. Woodley earned the split nod.

Tyron Woodley Puts Kelvin Gastelum On Blast

Woodley took to TMZ Sports’ Hollywood Beatdown to respond to Gastelum calling for a rematch with him during a roundtable session with TMZ Sports (via BJPenn.com).

“Kelvin Fatselum, the one who fought me at middleweight when I was a welterweight, and got his ass whooped when I broke my foot, and I gave him his money back and now he’s talking sh*t three years later,” Woodley said. “F*ck everybody around his team from top to bottom.”

Woodley went on to say that Gastelum wouldn’t be able to fight him again because he can’t keep his weight in check.

“He wants to fight me when? What are you going to do differently? You haven’t ever fought for a title and won, my man. What are you the king of? You’re the king of Qdoba or Chipotle. Would you eat there every day if you’re a championship-level fighter? I ain’t got love for you G, I ain’t got no pity for you. I gave you mad props on air, I gave you mad props on ESPN, I gave you mad props for the Israel Adesanya fight. I ain’t had nothing to say about you. I was respectful to you, I didn’t bash you when you missed weight. And now you’re going to talk sh*t about me?” Woodley said.

“I will f*ck you up right now. I will f*ck you up in the Octagon. You’re garbage and your whole squad is garbage.”