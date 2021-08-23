Tyson Thinks People Underestimate Jake Paul Because Of Appearance

Boxing legend Mike Tyson says Jake Paul shouldn’t be counted out in his bout with Tyron Woodley.

It’s true that Paul has opened up as the betting favorite for his boxing match against Woodley. With that said, some may dismiss Paul for being a YouTube sensation and end up siding with Woodley due to his punching power and the fact that he’s a former UFC titleholder.

One man you won’t catch sleeping on Paul is Tyson. Here’s what he told former UFC “Champ-Champ” Henry Cejudo and former WBC Super-Middleweight Champion David Benavidez during an edition of Hotboxin’ (via Sportskeeda.com).

“I don’t know, Paul’s a real good striker and people disadvantage him when they go in and say, blond hair and blue eyes, ‘He’s a white b****.’ That also builds their courage up that Paul is gonna get knocked out.”

Paul told Brendan Schaub of Food Truck Diaries that he thinks Woodley will be caught off guard by his punching power.

“I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds. I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits.”

Paul vs. Woodley is scheduled to take place on Aug. 29. The action will be held inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It’ll air live on Showtime PPV.