UFC 265 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 265 bonuses have been released.

The pay-per-view took place in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Headlining the card was a clash between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. This fight saw Gane be light on his feet so he could get in and out.

Gane caught him a few times in the first round. Lewis had issues with the range and trying to catch Gane. Gane was switching stances and working the lead leg of Lewis. Gane put Lewis away with strikes in the third round to get the TKO win. As a result, Gane is the new interim champion and will fight Francis Ngannou at a later date.

The co-main event saw more action between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz.

This fight saw a technical approach. Munoz was the wilder fighter of the two as Aldo had a simple approach. Throw when availability presents itself. That opened up combos to both the head and body in addition to a nasty jab that Munoz had no answer for.

Munoz was pushing the pace while also mixing in leg kicks. Aldo set his personal best in a UFC fight with significant strikes. The former UFC bantamweight champion looked great in the fight and walked away with the decision win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Performances of the Night: Ciryl Gane, Jessica Penne, Vicente Luque and Miles Johns

Fight of the Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green

