UFC 265 Highlights: Jose Aldo Outstrikes Pedro Munhoz

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz lived up to the hype.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 7, 2021) at the UFC 265 pay-per-view event from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. It was a slow start as Aldo was picking his shots and staying tight with his defense while Munoz moved forward.

Munoz was loading up with his shots and kicks while also throwing a lot of volume. A close fight ended with Aldo getting the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Aldo entered this fight with a 3-5 record in his previous eight bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. He suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. He dropped a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. He got TKO’d by Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island. Aldo then beat Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020.

Munhoz, who has been fighting in the UFC since 2014, had gone 8-3 in his last 11 fights and 4-2 in his last six fights. He went on a three-fight winning streak with a decision win over Bret Johns at UFC 227 before getting back-to-back TKO first-round wins over Bryan Caraway and Cody Garbrandt. He dropped a decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238 and Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 15. He got a decision win over Jimmie Rivera at UFC Vegas 20.

UFC 265 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane, Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 265. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.