UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Weigh-In Results: All Fights Get The Green Light

The weigh-in results for UFC 265 are in, and every fight will proceed as scheduled!

At UFC 265, an interim heavyweight champion will be crowned when Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (#2) takes on the undefeated striking tactician Ciryl Gane (#3). Lewis will have Gane outweighed by over 17 pounds, so this could turn out to be a speed vs. power fight just as much as a brawler vs. technician pairing.

The only weight miss came from flyweight Manel Kape, who missed the flyweight limit by three pounds. His fight against Ode Osbourne will proceed as scheduled, but Kape will forfeit 20% of his fight purse.

UFC 265 takes place live tomorrow, Saturday, August 7, 2021, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Yesterday, we posted our staff picks for the main card, which you can find right here.

You can also catch the full UFC 265 live weigh-in show below:

And here are the full UFC 265 weigh-in results and fight card, courtesy of UFC.com:

UFC 265 Official Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Interim Heavyweight Title Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (136) vs Pedro Munhoz (135)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Vicente Luque (170)

Strawweight Bout: Tecia Torres (115) vs Angela Hill (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Casey Kenney (136)

PRELIMS (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8:00 PM EST)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (156) vs Rafael Fiziev (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (136) vs Drako Rodriguez (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs Ed Herman (205.5)

Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs Jessica Penne (116)

EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:00 PM EST)

Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (129) vs Ode Osbourne (125) Kape 3 pounds over, 20% purse forfeiture

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (136) vs Anderson dos Santos (135.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo (125) vs Melissa Gatto (124)

Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz (135.5) vs Jamey Simmons (136)