UFC 265 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 265 goes down tonight (Sat. August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting that will see Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

In his previous three fights, Lewis got a TKO win over Aleksei Oleinik in August 2020, beat Ilir Latifi by decision at the UFC 247 pay-per-view event on February 8, 2020, and then beat Curtis Blaydes by TKO at UFC Vegas 19. Before that, Lewis beat Blagoy Ivanov at the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York prior to him losing by second-round TKO to former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the headliner of UFC on ESPN + 4 on March 9, 2019 from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Gane picked up a few wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights before going to the UFC. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC. Since then, he got decision, submission and KO victories. He beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20 by decision and then over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30th by decision.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz in a featherweight bout. Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout, Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout, and Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong in a bantamweight fight finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ 265 results below:

Quick UFC 265 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Interim heavyweight title bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Women’s strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green

Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Light heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Women’s strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)