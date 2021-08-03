UFC Fighter Luis Peña Sees Charges Reduced, Faces Separate Case

UFC lightweight Luis Peña has seen his domestic violence charges lessened but he will be facing a separate case.

Peña was arrested and charged with robbery, battery, & criminal mischief back in June. Details later revealed that this was a domestic violence incident. Peña was released from jail on bond later that month.

Following his release, Peña had the following to say on his Twitter account.

“The truth will come to light soon enough, but I AM FREE,” Peña posted.

Peña’s attorney, Daniel Martinez, spoke to ESPN and said that his client is in need of help.

“Luis, as many other fighters do, need help and not punishment,” Martinez told ESPN. “Fighters have a very difficult job. They get hit in the head. We don’t know what the long-term effects are.”

Peña’s charges have now been reduced to simple battery and criminal mischief. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Martinez told MMAFighting.com that Peña is doing “exceptionally well” and is “doing the right things.”

Peña will be facing a separate misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged May 22 incident. The woman who was the alleged victim of that incident has filed an affidavit to avoid pressing charges.

There is a no-contact order in place between Peña and the woman.

Peña was last seen inside the Octagon back in April. He defeated Alexander Munoz via split decision.