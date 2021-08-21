UFC Fighter Rips Sponsor: I’m Going To Have To Pay Him A Little Visit

One UFC fighter is none too pleased with a former sponsor.

That fighter is heavyweight Chase Sherman. Sherman told MMAMania.com that a local cigar company has stiffed him on pay. It’s gotten to the point where Sherman wants to meet the owner face-to-face.

“I used to have a local cigar sponsor down here. But the guy ended up being a total piece of s—t and not answering the phone. He says, ‘Hey man, I’d love to get up with you and do a sponsorship for your fights.’ I’m in the middle of trying to carry this 300-pound drunk Mexican lady on New Year’s Eve outside of this single-wide trailer. And he’s trying to talk to me about sponsors.

“I had my return to the UFC and I had my first fight in Jacksonville. I went over there and he wanted to do a sponsorship. Long story short, I did all this stuff for him. I did these events, these cornhole tournaments, music events, signings, poker nights. All this s—t. And he just never wanted to answer the phone and pay me. I’m going to have to pay him a little visit here in a couple of months.”

Sherman went on to say that he’s stunned the owner would risk the consequences of not paying him. He said he can have at least 12 people show up at his door to handle business but that he won’t be doing so.

Sherman will be back in action this Saturday night (Aug. 21). He’ll go one-on-one with Parker Porter. The bout will be a part of the UFC Vegas 34 card.

Sherman is hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Andre Arlovski back in April. The loss snapped Sherman’s four-fight winning streak.