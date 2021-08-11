UFC Rankings Report: Ciryl Gane Enters P4P; LW Gets New Entrant

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 265! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: New interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane debuts in the P4P rankings at #14, sending Justin Gaethje down one position to #15.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Yan Xiaonan is now tied with Lauren Murphy at #13.

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern moves up one position to be tied with Yan Xiaonan at #4. Marina Rodriguez moves down one spot to #6.

Additionally, after defeating Angela Hill at UFC 265, Tecia Torres moves up one position to #9, which causes Michelle Waterson to fall one spot to #10. The loss to Torres caused Angela Hill to fall two spots to #14. This led Virna Jandiroba (#12) and Amanda Lemos (#13) to move up one position.

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (#6) and Cody Garbrandt (#7) swap places this week.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: After defeating Bobby Green at UFC 265 to make it four straight wins, Rafael Fiziev debuts in the rankings at #14, causing Arman Tsarukyan to fall down one spot to #15.

Welterweight: With a win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 for his fourth consecutive victory, Vicente Luque is now ranked #4. This caused Stephen Thompson to move down one position to #5. Chiesa’s loss caused him to fall down one spot to #7, with Jorge Masvidal replacing him at #6.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: With Ciryl Gane becoming the interim champion over the weekend, he is now ranked at #1, causing Stipe Miocic to fall to #2. After losing to Gane in the UFC 265 main event, Derrick Lewis drops from #2 to #3.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.