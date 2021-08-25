HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler Re-Enters The Rankings

By Clyde Aidoo
Robbie Lawler
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 34! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes  

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera is now ranked at #13, Cody Stamann at #14, and Raulian Paiva enters the rankings at #15. Each fighter moved up following the expired contract of Jimmie Rivera.

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: With Demian Maia now a free agent, that led to the following fighters moving up: Li Jingliang (#11), Santiago Ponzinibbio (#12), Sean Brady (#13), Muslim Salikhov (#14), and the return of the former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at #15, one month out from his rematch against Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

Middleweight: No changes, including for Jared Cannonier or Kelvin Gastelum following Cannonier’s victory over Gastelum at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 34 card.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

