UFC Rankings Report: The Panel Does Not Meet Giga Chikadze’s Demand

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 35! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva is out of the rankings, and Song Yadong now appears at #15. Additionally, Marlon “Chito” Vera (#13) and Cody Stamann (#14) both move up one position.

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze does not receive his demand to be ranked in the top 3 and above the inactive Yair Rodriguez. Instead, he only moves up two spots after defeating Edson Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 main event and is now ranked at #8. This has knocked Dan Ige (#9) and Edson Barboza (#10) back one spot each.

Lightweight: Kevin Lee has been officially removed from the rankings following a second unsuccessful welterweight outing at UFC Vegas 35. His exit has allowed Thiago Moises to reappear in the rankings and for Arman Tsarukyan (#14), Rafael Fiziev (#13), Brad Riddell (#12), and Diego Ferreira (#11) to each move up one spot.

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler is back out of the rankings, and Daniel Rodriguez replaces him at #15 after defeating Kevin Lee.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.