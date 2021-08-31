HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: The Panel Does Not Meet Giga Chikadze’s Demand

By Clyde Aidoo
Giga Chikadze

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 35! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes  

Bantamweight: Raulian Paiva is out of the rankings, and Song Yadong now appears at #15. Additionally, Marlon “Chito” Vera (#13) and Cody Stamann (#14) both move up one position.

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze does not receive his demand to be ranked in the top 3 and above the inactive Yair Rodriguez. Instead, he only moves up two spots after defeating Edson Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 main event and is now ranked at #8. This has knocked Dan Ige (#9) and Edson Barboza (#10) back one spot each.

Lightweight: Kevin Lee has been officially removed from the rankings following a second unsuccessful welterweight outing at UFC Vegas 35. His exit has allowed Thiago Moises to reappear in the rankings and for Arman Tsarukyan (#14), Rafael Fiziev (#13), Brad Riddell (#12), and Diego Ferreira (#11) to each move up one spot. 

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler is back out of the rankings, and Daniel Rodriguez replaces him at #15 after defeating Kevin Lee.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

