UFC Vegas 33 Bonuses: Cheyanne Buys Gets Performance Check For Head Kick TKO Win

The UFC Vegas 33 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. This fight saw Strickland take the first and two rounds with his striking. Hall had some damage around his left eye. Hall did a better job with his hands at the end of the second round.

However, Strickland put it in cruise control and just dominated the rest of the fight. The announcers thought Hall may have quit after the first round. He did come out strong in the fifth round, but it wasn’t enough and Strickland took the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Cheyanne Buys and Gloria de Paula, which ended up replacing Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya after Yahya tested positive for COVID-19.

This fight saw Buys catch her with a head kick as Paula was getting up from off her back with a head kick. Buys swarmed her on the ground with strikes for the win. It was a nasty win and an impressive one for her as she had come off a submission loss in her previous fight. She told a great story after the fight about taking a loan just to move from Dallas, Texas to Vegas to get a house and train in the state.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the night: Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Performance of the night: Melsik Baghdasaryan & Cheyanne Buys

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 33 bonuses?

UFC Vegas 33 Results: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland, Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 33. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.