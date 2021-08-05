UFC Vegas 33 Medical Suspensions: 9 Fighters Face 6-Month Layoff

The UFC Vegas 33 medical suspensions have been released, and a whopping nine fighters could be out for six months if they do not receive medical clearance.

UFC Vegas 33 took place this past Saturday, and in the main event, Sean Strickland coasted to a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall and snatched up a #8 ranking for his efforts. That win did not come with a heavy cost, though, as Strickland could be out for six months if he does not receive clearance for his left thigh, knee, and prosthetic tooth.

Strickland’s opponent Uriah Hall, meanwhile, came away with a fractured orbital and is facing the same potential six-month suspension without clearance.

Check out the details of both Strickland’s and Hall’s medical suspensions, the seven other names facing the same potential layoff, and all the other information below via mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC Vegas 33 Medical Suspensions

Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall

Strickland must have an x-ray of left thigh and knee, also dental evaluation of lower prosthetic tooth or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension no contest and no contact until 08/31/21

Hall needs right orbital floor fracture clearance by ENT doctor or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension and no contest until 09/30/21, no contact until 09/15/21

Cheyanne Buys def. Gloria de Paula

De Paula suspended until 09/15/21; No contact until 08/31/21

Buys facing no suspension

Jared Gooden def. Niklas Stolze

Gooden must have both hands x-rayed or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension no contest and no contact until 08/31/21

Stolze suspended until 09/15/21; No contact until 08/31/21

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Collin Anglin

Baghdasaryan must have left foot x-ray or no contest until 01/28/2; minimum suspension no contest and no contact until 08/15/21

Anglin suspended until 09/15/21; No contact until 08/31/21

Jason Witt def. Bryan Barnerena by majority decision

Witt suspended until 09/15/21; No contact until 08/31/21 – Hard fight

Barberena suspended until 08/31/21; No contact until 08/22/21 – Hard fight

Chris Gruetzemacher def. Rafa Garcia

Gruetzemacher suspended until 08/31/21; No contact until 08/22/21

Garcia needs nasal fracture clearance by ENT doctor or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension no contest and no contact until 09/15/21

Danny Chavez vs Kai Kamaka III ruled majority draw

Chavez must have a right foot x-ray or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension no contest until 08/31/21, no contact until 08/22/21

Kamaka must have a right shoulder x-ray or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension and no contact until 08/31/21

Jinh Yu Frey def. Ashley Yoder

Frey suspended until 08/31/21; No contact until 08/22/21

Yoder must have right tibia fibula x-ray or no contest until 01/28/22; minimum suspension no contest and contact until 08/31/21

Zarrukh Adashev def. Ryan Benoit

Adashev suspended until 09/30/21; No contact until 09/30/21

Benoit must have left fibular head fracture clearance by an Orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension no contest until 08/31/21, no contact until 08/22/21

Philip Rowe def. Orion Cosce