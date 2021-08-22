UFC Vegas 34 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 34 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier. This fight saw it be a close one. Kelvin controlled the first and second rounds. Kelvin caught him with a nice combo in the second round. In the third round, Jared caught him with a head kick that dropped Kevlin, who somehow got back to his feet. Kevlin scored a takedown in the fifth round. The judges gave the win to Jared Cannonier by decision.

The co-main event saw more action between Clay Guida and Mark O. Madsen.

This fight saw a face-paced first few minutes with Madsen landing some solid shots. In the second round, Clay started to let his hands go and was putting together some nice combos. The tide seemed to turn in this round for the veteran although Madsen was staying tough. The fight was really close with both guys landing. The judges gave the win to Madsen by split decision.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Ignacio Bahamondes

William Knight

Josiane Nunes

Alexandre Pantoja

