UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 34 are complete, and every fight will move forward as scheduled!

Although every fight will proceed, there was one weight miss on the card, Saidyokub Kakhramonov missed the bantamweight limit for his main card fight against Trevin Jones and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse as a result.

The main event between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum saw some initial signs of trouble when Gastelum missed weight on his first attempt, but the former Ultimate Fighter winner was able to hit the mark on his second trip to the scale, so we’re all set.

UFC Vegas 34 Cannonier vs. Gastelum Preview

Here are some of the stories surrounding tomorrow evening’s main card.

In the main event, Cannonier and Gastelum will be looking to bounce back with a victory after losing to the same man: “The Reaper” of the UFC’s middleweight division, Robert Whittaker. Had Cannonier won that bout, he was widely expected to be next in line for a title shot against champion Israel Adesanya. However, Cannonier suffered his first loss in division via unanimous decision at UFC 254.

Nearly one year has passed, and a dedicated “Killa Gorilla” has let the world know just how dedicated he is to his UFC career. A case can be made that since he is already ranked at #3 and has never faced Adesanya, he could be next in line with two wins or even one win here.

Kelvin Gastelum knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with Israel Adesanya. He did just that in what many people considered The Fight of the Year in 2019. Had Gastelum won that fight, he would have been the interim middleweight champion and perhaps had a different outcome when facing Robert Whittaker than the one he experienced in April of this year.

Instead, Gastelum went on to make it four losses in his last five fights, and he will be hoping that his secret weapon of this training camp will help him turn things around tomorrow night. Here is the face-off between tomorrow’s headliners:

Jared Cannonier and @KelvinGastelum face off in an important fight for the middleweight division 💥 #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/SL8eQ9oJTB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2021

In the co-main event, UFC veteran Clay Guida takes on Mark O. Madsen. With 15 years of WEC/UFC experience under his belt, the 39-year-old Guida will present the toughest test for the undefeated Olympic prospect Madsen, who has yet to experience adversity inside The Octagon. An impressive win over Guida would prove that Madsen is prepared for all experience levels and draw him closer to potentially facing ranked competition. Check out the face-off between the co-main eventers below!

Additionally, in what may well be the biggest sleeper card on the fight, top-10 flyweights Alexandre Pantoja (#3) will take on Brandon Royval (#6) in a very high-level scrap. Here is the faceoff between these two athletes:

UFC Vegas 34 Weigh-In Results

Here are the full and official weigh-in results and fight card for tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 34, courtesy of UFC.com. You can catch a video of the weigh-ins here (h/t MMA Junkie).

UFC Vegas 34 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (185) vs Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (155) vs Mark O. Madsen (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Parker Porter (262) vs Chase Sherman (256)

Bantamweight Bout: Trevin Jones (135) vs *Saidyokub Kakhramonov (138.5)

Lightweight Bout: Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs Austin Hubbard (156)

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs Brandon Royval (125.5)

UFC Vegas 34 PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Austin Lingo (145.5) vs Luis Saldana (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (136) vs Domingo Pilarte (136)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Bea Malecki (135) vs Josiane Nunes (136)

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight (206) vs Fabio Cherant (205)

Lightweight Bout: Roosevelt Roberts (154.5) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (154)

Welterweight Bout: Sasha Palatnikov (170) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (171)