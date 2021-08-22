UFC Vegas 34 Highlights: Jared Cannonier Outlasts Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier lived up to the hype.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 21 2021) at the UFC Vegas 34 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. As expected, this was a very close fight with back and forth exchanges.

Kevlin tagged him in the middle of the second round. Jared dropped him in the third round with a head kick. Kevlin got right back to his feet and clinched with him up against the fence. The rest of the fight was super close and back and forth. The judges gave the win to Jared Cannonier by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Gastelum was on a one-fight losing streak heading into this fight. He dropped a decision loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia by decision, then was edge out by Darren Tillat the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and then got tapped out by Jack Hermansson at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event. He rebounded with a decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 before losing by decision to Robert Whittaker in April 2021.

Cannonier was coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 after he scored a second round TKO win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before that, he got a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale heading into this show. This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. Thus, this win extended his winning streak to four as he had two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute.

UFC Vegas 34 Results: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier

