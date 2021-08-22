UFC Vegas 34 Highlights: Mark O. Madsen Edges Out Clay Guida

Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen shined in the co-main event spot.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (August 21 2021) at the UFC Vegas 34 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. They came out strong in the first round with Madsen throwing heat.

Things calmed down as Clay was doing a better job of circling. Clay started to let his hands go in the second round as he was putting together some nice combos. A close fight through the stretch. The judges gave the win to Madsen by split decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Guida had gone 2-3 in his last five as he dropped a submission loss to Charles Olivera at UFC 225 but rebounded with a decision win over BJ Penn at UFC 237. He lost back-to-back fights to Jim Miller in August 2019 by submission and Bobby Green in June 2020. He got a win over Michael Johnson in February 2021.

Madsen entered this fight with a 10-0 record. He got 8 straight wins to earn a UFC contract where he beat Danilo Belluardo by TKO in August 2019 and then Austin Hubbard by decision at UFC 248.

UFC Vegas 34 Results: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier, Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen

