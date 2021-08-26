UFC Vegas 34 Medical Suspensions: Cannonier Potentially Out 6 Months

The medical suspensions list following UFC Vegas 34 has been released, and the night’s big winner could be sidelined for up to six months.

After defeating Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Vegas 34 main event, Cannonier declared that he is “broke” and would love to get back in the Octagon again soon against another top contender. If his required foot x-ray comes up positive, however, those plans and that next paycheck will have to wait for as long as six months.

Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja faces the same potential layoff if he does not receive clearance following an MRI on his knee. Pantoja defeated Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 34 and has already begun lobbying to be next in line to fight champion Brandon Moreno, a man Pantoja has already defeated twice. Needless to say, this medical report could complicate the Brazilian’s plans.

Someone who is not facing any suspension at all is Brian Kelleher. Therefore, if the UFC and Sean O’Malley decide to take him up on his offer to arrange that fight, there doesn’t seem to be anything standing in the way of doing so.

You can peep out the full UFC Vegas 34 medical suspensions list below, courtesy of mixedmartialarts.com.

UFC Vegas 34 Medical Suspensions List

Jared Cannonier def. Kelvin Gastelum

Cannonier must have right foot X-ray. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until

02/18/22

02/18/22 Gastelum suspended until 09/21/21. No contact until 09/12/21

Mark O. Madsen def. Clay Guida

Both men facing no suspensions

Parker Porter def. Chase Sherman

Porter suspended until 09/21/21. No contact until 09/12/21

Sherman suspended until 09/21/21. No contact until 09/12/21 – Right foot and thumb pain

Saidyokhub Kakhramonov def. Trevin Jones

Both men facing no suspensions

Vinc Pichel def. Austin Hubbard

Pichel must have laceration above left eyebrow cleared or no contest until 09/21/21. No contact until

09/12/21

09/12/21 Hubbard suspended until 09/21/21. No contact until 09/12/21

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval

Pantoja must have feft knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic or sports medicine doctor clearance or no contest until 02/18/22. Minimum suspension, no-contest or contact, until 09/21/21

Royval must have an orbital catscan. If positive, must have ENT doctor or maxillofacial surgeon clearance, or no-contest until 02/18/22. Minimum suspension no-contest until 09/12/21, no contact until 09/05/21

Austin Lingo def. Luis Saldana

Lingo suspended until 10/06/21. No contact until 09/21/21 – Bilateral lacerations near eyes

Saldana must have left-foot and left-hand X-rays. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 02/18/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 10/06/21, no contact until 09/21/21

Brian Kelleher def. Domingo Pilarte

Kelleher facing no suspension

Pilarte must have a left knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 02/18/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 09/21/21, no contact until 09/12/21

Josiane Nunes def. Bea Malecki

Nunes must have left foot X-ray. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 02/18/22. Minimum suspension no contest until 09/12/21, no contact until 09/05/21

Malecki suspended until 10/21/21. No contact until 10/06/21

William Knight def. Fabio Cherant

Knight facing no suspension

Cherant suspended until 10/06/21. No contact until 09/21/21

Ignacio Bahamondez def. Roosevelt Roberts

Bahamondez suspended until 10/06/21. No contact until 09/21/21 – Facial sutures

Roberts suspended until 10/21/21. No contact until 10/06/21

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov