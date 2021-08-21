UFC Vegas 34 Results: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Vegas 34 goes down tonight (Sat. August 21 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout will headline the show.

Gastelum was on a one-fight losing streak heading into this fight. He dropped a decision loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia by decision, then was edge out by Darren Tillat the UFC 244 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and then got tapped out by Jack Hermansson at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event. He rebounded with a decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 before losing by decision to Robert Whittaker in April 2021.

Cannonier was coming off a decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 after he scored a second round TKO win over Jack Hermansson at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Before that, he got a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale heading into this show. This is where he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. Thus, this win extended his winning streak to four as he had two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute.

In the co-main event, Clay Guida vs. Mark O. Madsen in a lightweight bout will take place. Rounding out the main card is Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter in a heavyweight fight, Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard in a lightweight bout, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval in a flyweight showdown and Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Trevin Jones in a bantamweight bout.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 34 results below:

