UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze Preview & Weigh-In Results

The weigh-in results have now wrapped up, and we’ve got your final preview for UFC Vegas 35 right here.

UFC Vegas 35 takes place tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following today’s weigh-ins, all fights will proceed as scheduled, and there was only one fighter who missed weight. Bantamweight Mana Martinez weighed in four pounds over the bantamweight limit for his bout against Guido Cannetti. As a result, he will forfeit 30% of his purse.

UFC Vegas 35 Preview

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Tomorrow night, get ready for arguably the highest level of kickboxing the UFC could put together in one featherweight bout when versatile strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze collide in a bout that Chikadze has described as Mortal Kombat worthy. Our own Doug Murray has provided his extensive preview for this fight as well as his prediction right here.

Barboza has warned Chikadze of the perils of standing in front of him in a kickboxing battle while Chikadze is confident that the gap between their skills will be evident and that his striking superiority will be on full display. These two aren’t known for their words, though, so let’s take a peek at some of their breathtaking action.

Check out this video of five of Edson Barboza’s many stunning finishes below.

Former professional kickboxer and top-15 featherweight Giga Chikadze is still in the process of building his own highlight reel in the UFC. Here’s a look at some of his beautiful handiwork thus far.

Prior to tomorrow’s battle, the two came face to face following the weigh-ins. You can view their face-off below.

The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Tomorrow night we will learn who will be the winners of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter. At middleweight, Bryan Battle (5-1) will take on Gilbert Urbina (6-1). You can get to know more about these fighters by listening to Battle’s pre-fight media scrum here and Gilbert Urbina’s here. Below, you can view the face-off of these two middleweight finalists:

Additionally, Ricky Turcios (11-2) and Brady Hiestand (5-1) will collide to determine this season’s winner of the bantamweight tournament. You can learn more from Turcios by hearing from the man himself here and you can do the same for Brady Hiestand right here. You can also check out the face-off for these two finalists below.

The Motown Phenom Gives Welterweight Another Try

After losing his welterweight debut to Rafael dos Anjos two years ago, Kevin Lee will be facing Daniel Rodriguez on the main card. Lee has had a lot to say about a wide range of topics leading into tomorrow’s event.

One of the topics Lee discussed was his disappointment in Mike Perry rejecting his challenge. On the plus side, Lee will get to face the last man to defeat Mike Perry in Daniel Rodriguez. “D-Rod” will bring with him an impressive record of 15-2 and allegedly over 200 streetfights under his belt that Lee is well aware of. The Contender Series alum currently has a 5-1 UFC record and will be a stiff test for Lee’s welterweight return.

You can check out the face-off between these two below.

Other UFC Vegas 35 Storylines

Also on tap tomorrow night, Andre Petroski (5-1) and Micheal Gillmore (6-3) will both have an opportunity to make their UFC debuts with a main card viewing audience. We’ll also see a member of Floyd Mayweather‘s Money Team, Makhmud Muradov, return to action and attempt to extend his 14-fight winning streak when he takes on UFC vet Gerald Meerschaert.

Two notable fighters with their backs against the wall competing on the preliminary card are longtime UFC vet Sam Aley and knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan. Alvey is winless in his last six fights heading into his bout against Wellington Turman, and the 36-year-old Alhassan has lost three consecutive fights prior to facing UFC vet Alessio Di Chirico tomorrow.

UFC Vegas 35 Weigh-In Results & Viewing Information

You can view the full weigh-in results and viewing information for UFC Vegas 35 below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC VEGAS 35 MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes, 10:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM PT)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (145) vs Giga Chikadze (145.5)

Co-Main Event – TUF Middleweight Finale: Bryan Battle (185.5) vs Gilbert Urbina (186)

TUF Bantamweight Finale: Ricky Turcios (135) vs Brady Hiestand (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Kevin Lee (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (185.5) vs Micheal Gillmore (184)

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

UFC VEGAS PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT)

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (185.5) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey (185.5) vs Wellington Turman (185.5)

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (203.5) vs Darren Stewart (204.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich (125) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (125.5)

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145.5) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (140)** vs Guido Cannetti (135.5) – Martinez missed weight by 4 lbs, fined 30% of his purse.

Be sure to keep it dialed in on MMANews.com tomorrow for all the live results and updates surrounding UFC Vegas 35: Barboza vs. Chikadze!